BIG4 does it again

GOLD: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort took out gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

IT WAS an "unexpected but thrilling” win for BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort in Airlie Beach when they took out gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The company won the highest state award in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the awards night held in Brisbane on Friday.

Owner, Greg McKinnon said the award was a "hard one to win”.

"You never expect it from the state awards and it's the sort of thing where you have your fingers crossed and you don't know until you hear your name,” he said.

"It's a fantastic boost for our staff and business.”

The business is privately owned by the McKinnon family and has grown and evolved over the past 23 years and is now recognised as a premium Whitsunday holiday resort.

Mr McKinnon said he was proud to be one of the many tourism operators recognised.

"The Queensland Tourism Awards celebrate the very best Queensland has to offer and we are proud to be a part of this industry and delivering a fantastic Australian tourism product,” he said.

"We extend our congratulations to all the other nominees, finalists and winners who put in the hard yards everyday.”

Mr McKinnon said in the past year, the tourism industry in the Whitsundays has been better than ever.

"Due to increased occupancy we will be adding more new cabins and campsites and a 13-slide water park will be installed in the first quarter of 2017,” he said.

"The exciting element for us is that we continue to add new aspects to our business and we cater for a much broader range of visitors including wedding parties, school and business groups and multi-generation family holiday-makers.”