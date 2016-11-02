BIG4's big award

BIG AWARD: Greg McKinnon with the award for Caravan and Holiday Parks on Saturday night.

IT ISN'T the first time Greg McKinnon has accepted an award for the popular BIG4 resort, but he said the feeling of winning on Saturday was just as exciting as his very first win.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort took home gold in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the prestigious Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

"We've now received over 30 awards, showing our commitment to our guests, our staff, our resort and creating a tourism product that provides wonderful holiday memories for thousands of visitors to the Whitsundays every year,” owner Mr McKinnon said.

"We would like to acknowledge every local business that took the time to enter the tourism awards as it is a process that helps us all to improve and benchmark excellence in the industry. Congratulations to all finalists and winners for your outstanding contribution to the Whitsunday and Queensland Tourism Industry.”

The McKinnon family has owned the resort for 23 years and has worked consistently to create a nationally recognised holiday resort with extensive facilities, a choice of quality accommodation and a friendly environment for holidaymakers.