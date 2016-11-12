Birtwhistle defends Hamilton Island title

IT WAS yet another tough race in warm conditions but in the end, Jake Birtwhistle has defended his Hamilton Island Triathlon title.

For the ladies it was Natalie Van Coevorden in a strong race while Mackay Cycles took out the team event.

It was a great win by Birtwhistle who only narrowly missed out the Rio Olympic team this year.

"It's good. It's a bit of a relief to come back and do it again," the triathlete said.

"I'm certainly interested in coming back. I love coming here every year."

The win makes it two from two for Birtwhistle.

"It is a tough course. I think it really is the hardest race course I've ever done," he said.

"The hills, heat, it has every aspect to make you race hard. It's a challenging but very rewarding race."

It was the perfect debut race for Van Coevorden who was coming off a second place finish at the Noosa Traithlon.

"I was pretty confident after Noosa two weeks ago. I'm pretty stoked now," she said.

"It's a great way to end the season."

Van Coevorden said she was loving the Whitsundays.

"It's my first time here. I'm pretty stunned by how beautiful it is, its amazing," she said."

"(The race) was tougher than I expected but its all part of the challenge

"I loved the beach swim."

It's a been a massive year for the triathlon as individual spots in the traithlon sold out weeks before the event with 230 individual entries, 40 teams and 40 juniors and 300 entries in tomorrow's Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim.

RESULTS

Mens: Jake Birtwhistle 1:06:47

Ladies: Natalie Van Coevorden 1:11:02

Team: Mackay Cycles