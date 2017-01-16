Bite into Aussie Day feast

AUSSIE DAY FEAST: Executive chef from Fish D'vine Hanzel Martinez, Fish D'vine's Kev Collins, Ken Hooper head chef at Capers, Cr Jan Clifford and head chef from Mangrove Jacks Brad Martin prepare for the Great Australian Bites food festival coming this Australia Day.

GET ready to celebrate Airlie Beach food culture this Australia Day by having a Great Australian Bite at the Airlie Beach foreshore.

The Great Australian Bites food festival will be returning to Airlie Beach for Australia Day, with a spectacular afternoon of food, wine and live music.

Taking place at shady Fairy Tree Park on the Airlie Beach foreshore, the free family event will be held from noon-5pm on Thursday, January 26.

Local restaurants and produce will be featured, with market stalls dishing up a range of tasting plates which focus on the fresh, seasonal flavours of the Whitsundays.

Owner of Fish D'vine Kev Collins said the event was a chance to show off the food culture of Airlie Beach.

"We have so many restaurants, there is 10 of them involved this year, and to all come together and work side by side with restaurants that we often see as competitors... ” Mr Collins said.

"It's a chance to get out in the sunshine and enjoy Australia Day.”

Whitsunday Regional Council is working closely with the Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce and the Queensland Government to support the event.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the festival was a great opportunity to celebrate the best of Australia in one afternoon.

"This is a fantastic free event to get local families enjoying the sunshine and beautiful surrounds of Airlie Beach, while tasting local food and discovering Whitsundays' artists,” Cr Willcox said.

As part of the festivities, Australia Day ambassadors Emi Kamada and Marie Yokoyama, known to Australian audiences as the winners of Channel 9's reality TV series The Hotplate, will be attending the event.

There will be live cooking demonstrations, local musicians and lots of free fun for all the family.