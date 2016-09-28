27°
News

BMX club's state titles trip

28th Sep 2016 6:00 PM
HONOUR: Taylor Kerr was named as the co-captain of the Queensland Country team at the BMX state titles.
HONOUR: Taylor Kerr was named as the co-captain of the Queensland Country team at the BMX state titles. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BMX: Thirteen Whitsunday riders from the Proserpine BMX Club attended the 2016 State Titles at Sleemans Sport Centre in Brisbane over the weekend.

By all reports it was a tough competition for all age groups involved.

Stefany Allan, 4, battled it out in the Mini Wheelers competition and had a lot of fun racing with her BMX friends from other clubs.

Toby Jenkinson, Isabella Allan, Madison Gough, Anthony Pendlebury, Kaelan Gough, Chloe Chauntler, Connor Knight and Peter Little all rode the 4 motos to the best of their ability but unfortunately missed out on making any of the finals.

William Allan and Byron Chauntler made their way through to the quarter finals, unfortunately not progressing any further.

Vernon Dries, in the 50+ age group, rode extremely well, making the finals and placing 4th (4Q) in his age group for Queensland.

Taylor Kerr also made the finals in her age group, 16 years girls, and managed to finish in 5th place (5Q).

Taylor also had a big challenge ahead of her riding down the 8m start hill for the first time in Pro A women, making the finals and finishing in 6th place (6Q).

Also during presentations, the Proserpine Club took out some awards for Queensland.

William Allan was awarded Junior Rider of the Year.

Ray Gough was announced as the Male Official of the Year.

Julie Dries was made an inductee of BMXQ life membership and Taylor Kerr did extremely well to be named co-captain for the Queensland Country Team.

Proserpine BMX Club secretary Sharon Jenkinson said all riders made a great effort over the weekend.

"It was a fantastic effort from all our riders and officials,” she said.

"We are all very proud of all their efforts and achievements.”

The club Facebook page posted: "Everyone of you rode your own race to the best of your ability. We are all very proud of you all. Well done.”

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Runway dinner to offer something for everyone

Runway dinner to offer something for everyone

A runway dinner will showcase our region and the locals who live here

Are your pets registered? The council is coming to check

Council to enforce pet rego compliance

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Jobs on the way at Sandy Gully project

SOD TURNED: Department of Main Roads' Pat April, Vic Vassallo, Member for Mundingburra Corralee O'Rourke and Member for Dawson George Christensen at the Sandy Gully site on Monday.

First sod turned on Sandy Gully Bridge project.

Local Partners

Runway dinner to offer something for everyone

A runway dinner will showcase our region and the locals who live here

BMX club's state titles trip

HONOUR: Taylor Kerr was named as the co-captain of the Queensland Country team at the BMX state titles.

Proserpine BMX club has returned from state titles.

Are your pets registered? The council is coming to check

Council to enforce pet rego compliance

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Jobs on the way at Sandy Gully project

SOD TURNED: Department of Main Roads' Pat April, Vic Vassallo, Member for Mundingburra Corralee O'Rourke and Member for Dawson George Christensen at the Sandy Gully site on Monday.

First sod turned on Sandy Gully Bridge project.

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism

Unveiling of restored north head lighthouse on track

The restored North Head lighthouse in Bowen will be ready for unveiling in November.

Bowen North Head lighthouse to be unveiled in November.

Feud ends with thrown glass

Cole was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Man sentenced to 12 months' with immediate parole.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Runway dinner to offer something for everyone

Runway dinner to offer something for everyone

A runway dinner will showcase our region and the locals who live here

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Bruce Highway Farm with Huge Shed &amp; New Home

91385 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 4 11 $895,000

Your opportunity is now!....to secure this 41.27 Hectare (102 acres) grazing property with new 440 m2 shed situated on the Bruce Highway just north of...

Renovated and Ready to Please

9 Kemmis Street, Eton 4741

House 3 1 $160,000

Located on a large 1,006 square metre site in the small rural township of Eton, approx. 27km west of Mackay, is this recently renovated gem. The low set three...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Sugarview Estate Stage 4 Now Selling

Lot 38 Audrey Circuit, Richmond 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000 to...

SUGARVIEW ESTATE - WHERE BIG DREAMS ARE BUILT Enormous blocks of land situated 5 Minutes to Mt Pleasant & across the road from Mackay Golf Course. Pleasant rural...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

4 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 4 3 2 $535,000

If you enjoy convenience, space and views come and see this large family home on two levels. Conveniently located in North Mackay and only a few minutes' drive...

20 Acres at Bucasia- Dual Zoning

Bucasia 4750

Residential Land 0 0 ACREAGE SALE

Level allotment of 20 acres at Bucasia. 2 street frontage. Some areas directly off the ends of both access streets, capable of residential development. Remaining...

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'