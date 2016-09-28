BMX club's state titles trip

HONOUR: Taylor Kerr was named as the co-captain of the Queensland Country team at the BMX state titles.

BMX: Thirteen Whitsunday riders from the Proserpine BMX Club attended the 2016 State Titles at Sleemans Sport Centre in Brisbane over the weekend.

By all reports it was a tough competition for all age groups involved.

Stefany Allan, 4, battled it out in the Mini Wheelers competition and had a lot of fun racing with her BMX friends from other clubs.

Toby Jenkinson, Isabella Allan, Madison Gough, Anthony Pendlebury, Kaelan Gough, Chloe Chauntler, Connor Knight and Peter Little all rode the 4 motos to the best of their ability but unfortunately missed out on making any of the finals.

William Allan and Byron Chauntler made their way through to the quarter finals, unfortunately not progressing any further.

Vernon Dries, in the 50+ age group, rode extremely well, making the finals and placing 4th (4Q) in his age group for Queensland.

Taylor Kerr also made the finals in her age group, 16 years girls, and managed to finish in 5th place (5Q).

Taylor also had a big challenge ahead of her riding down the 8m start hill for the first time in Pro A women, making the finals and finishing in 6th place (6Q).

Also during presentations, the Proserpine Club took out some awards for Queensland.

William Allan was awarded Junior Rider of the Year.

Ray Gough was announced as the Male Official of the Year.

Julie Dries was made an inductee of BMXQ life membership and Taylor Kerr did extremely well to be named co-captain for the Queensland Country Team.

Proserpine BMX Club secretary Sharon Jenkinson said all riders made a great effort over the weekend.

"It was a fantastic effort from all our riders and officials,” she said.

"We are all very proud of all their efforts and achievements.”

The club Facebook page posted: "Everyone of you rode your own race to the best of your ability. We are all very proud of you all. Well done.”