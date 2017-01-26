BOM confirms warmest nights on record

CLIMATE OUTLOOK: A Bureau of Meteorology graphic showing chance of temperatures exceeding median average from February to April.

ACCORDING to the Bureau of Meteorology, 2016 bought the warmest nights on record in Queensland.

The 2016 annual climate report also reported a wet year overall in western Queensland and dry in the far north of the state.

In was the second wettest winter on record and the wettest since 1912. At the same time, Queensland in 2016 had its 11th driest April since records began.

Overall, mean minimum temperatures were above to well above average across the state, with the mean minimum temperature for Queensland a record warm at 1.61 degrees above the long-term average.

Chris Joseph, of the Bureau of Meteorology, said a three month climate outlook was announced yesterday and predicted in the Whitsunday region a 60-65% chance of exceeding maximum average temperatures.

"The climate outlook in 2017 between February and April is expected to be above average over most of eastern Australia,” he said.

"February is likely to be drier over southern and central Queensland, but temperature wise, February to April maximums are likely to be warmer in eastern states and this goes for minimum temperatures also.”

On the coast between Mackay and Cooktown, the BOM is predicting an even chance of the rainfall exceeding the median average.

Moving further south, this chance dramatically decreases but moving north into Cape York, the chance of rain exceeding the average jumps to between 60 and 70%.

The forecast for wetter than average conditions in the north west is likely to ease after February.