Book launch comes with lesson in hope

CONNECTION: Billie Kinder's school mates at Arndell Anglican College check out their copies of Hope.

BILLIE Kinder may no longer be with us, but her legacy lives on.

Shortly after moving from the Whitsundays to Sydney, Billie tragically passed away in May this year following a horse riding accident.

Billie was a 12-year-old girl who had many talents - including horse riding and an affinity for writing.

Her literary skill culminated in a series of poems, which Billie's parents Danny and Dave compiled and turned into a book titled Hope.

The book is appropriately named due to her ability to see hope in any situation.

In memory of Billie, her book launch will be held at Whitsunday Terraces, Anchor Bar, at 11.30am this Sunday.

Proserpine State High School Senior Schooling and Liason officer Nicole Jolley said she had fond memories of Billie.

"I couldn't believe the empathy and insight she had for everyone,” she said.

"She had this ability to talk about things like bullying and racism, which was so above her years. She always looked after the underdog.”

The book launch will give people the opportunity to buy copies of Billie's book and go in the running for a series of raffle prizes.

Prizes on offer include a family Hamilton Island Escape, a Helicopter tour for two adults, an Ocean Rafting trip and much more.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed to Bear College which is a hospice for terminally ill children.

This reflects Billie's dream to support a charity for sick children and animals.

Money will also go towards making Billie's book publicly available in schools, libraries, hospitals and homes around the world.