Boost to tackle climate change

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council will be one of three councils to benefit from a Queensland Government QCoast fund.

The $12 million State Government initiative is designed to fund projects to counter threats posed from climate change.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said $513,000 would go to the Whitsundays over two years to support the Resilient Whitsunday: Coastal Hazards and Response Project.

Mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed the news.

"We need to take the lead on climate change and strengthen our resilience through the implementation of projects identified in our Climate Change Adaptation Strategy,” he said.

"Our region is known to be exposed to a number of natural hazards, all of which are likely to be exacerbated by climate change.”

Moreton Bay Regional Council and Noosa Shire Council will also benefit from the QCoast fund with other coastal Queensland councils also eligible for funding.