Bowen all ready to explode into colour

EXPLODING: The first Bowen Colour Xplosion will be held next weekend.

BOWEN will erupt in colour during the first Bowen Colour Xplosion on Saturday.

The event will be fun for the entire family with participants of all fitness levels and ages set to make the 5km trek around Bowen's beautiful Mullers Lagoon running track.

Each kilometre, runners will be blasted with explosions of colour and the event will wrap up with a festival of music.

Participants are invited to walk, run, skip or dance the track.

There will also be a zumba warm up at 7.30am before the event gets under way at 8am.

The event is part of the PCYC Bowen Youth Festival.

For more, call the PCYC on 47861383.

You will not want to miss this event as it hits Bowen for the first time.