26°
News

Bowman's biggest one yet

Dane Lillingstone | 22nd Sep 2016 8:59 AM
BIG DEAL: The junior and senior Brahmans, along with coaching staff, at the Bowman Challenge on Saturday.
BIG DEAL: The junior and senior Brahmans, along with coaching staff, at the Bowman Challenge on Saturday. Dane Lillingstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: When it was all done and dusted on Sunday afternoon, the 2016 Paul Bowman Challenge proved to be the biggest and most successful edition yet.

The numbers speak for themselves - 54 teams, 810 players and the highest finish ever by a Brahmans side as the juniors claimed second place in the carnival.

Brahmans junior president Kevin Young estimated there were about 3000 people at the Proserpine Junior Sporting Complex over the weekend.

Now in its ninth year, the event has grown every year from 14 teams in the first carnival to 48 teams in 2015.

"They just love coming here now,” Young said.

"We are getting the same teams but we are also getting different teams from way out west, to way down south and far north.

"Its under-9s so it's a lot more fun. The kids want to win but it's all about fun as well and they enjoy it.”

The special Sam Faust Memorial Relay again proved popular with Capricorn Coast Brothers taking it out this year.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Young said Paul Bowman always fully supported the carnival.

"(Paul Bowman) he got here this morning, he'll meet every team and go around and meet with the kids,” he said.

"He comes every year. He ran water for the Cowboys last night, didn't get to bed until 2am (the day of the carnival).

"He helps the carnival, helps us find sponsors, he's really big for this carnival. He loves it.”

Young said it wasn't just the football that benefited from the carnival.

"The local community, the sponsors we get, it's growing every year,” he said.

"A lot of money is being put back into the town, a lot of people stay in Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

Now in his fourth year as president, Young said it was all worth the effort.

"It's a lot of planning but you walk around out there and see the kids play - it's all worth it, that's what I get out of it, the kids having fun,” he said.

"It's wonderful to be part of. It's a great little carnival. It's just great to see 800-plus kids out there playing footy.”

RELATED STORIES:

Cowboys legend praises Prossie

Juniors do region proud with highest ever finish

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  junior rugby league, paul bowman challenge, proserpine, under-9s

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Truck rollover south of Bloomsbury

Truck rollover south of Bloomsbury

A truck has reportedly rolled on the Bruce Hwy.

'Rusty' to golden for Abell Pt

THAT'S GOLD: Marine Industries Association CEO Colin Bransgrove with Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet and manager Luke McCaul celebrate the marina's five gold anchor accreditation. Photo Rory Sheavils / The Guardian

Abell Point Marina has made world history.

A kangaroo in the loo? Only in Oz

G'DAY: The cheeky kangaroo chewing toilet paper.

You won't believe this video from Daydream Island.

Australian Ballet hits Hamo stage

DANCE: Lana Jones from the Australian Ballet performing at Pas de Deux in Paradise.

The Australian Ballet will perform on Hamilton Island

Local Partners

Truck rollover south of Bloomsbury

A truck has reportedly rolled on the Bruce Hwy.

Bowman's biggest one yet

BIG DEAL: The junior and senior Brahmans, along with coaching staff, at the Bowman Challenge on Saturday.

Bowman's biggest carnival yet in Proserpine.

Driver 'stopped six times in five hours' before fatal crash

The crash occurred at Greta Creek, north of Proserpine.

A jury is deliberating whether man's driving was "dangerous"

'Rusty' to golden for Abell Pt

THAT'S GOLD: Marine Industries Association CEO Colin Bransgrove with Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet and manager Luke McCaul celebrate the marina's five gold anchor accreditation. Photo Rory Sheavils / The Guardian

Abell Point Marina has made world history.

A kangaroo in the loo? Only in Oz

G'DAY: The cheeky kangaroo chewing toilet paper.

You won't believe this video from Daydream Island.

Australian Ballet hits Hamo stage

DANCE: Lana Jones from the Australian Ballet performing at Pas de Deux in Paradise.

The Australian Ballet will perform on Hamilton Island

WFC ladies can hold heads high after loss

FINALISTS: The Whitsunday Football Club Ladies grand final team on Saturday.

Whitsunday FC ladies lost their grand final on the weekend.

Cannons keep blowing records out of the water

BACK: Swimmers dive back into pool as Cannons get set to fire.

Cannons swim club breaking records.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

Australian Ballet hits Hamo stage

DANCE: Lana Jones from the Australian Ballet performing at Pas de Deux in Paradise.

The Australian Ballet will perform on Hamilton Island

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Flicks for the young and young at heart

SECRET LIFE: A scene from the movie The Secret Life of Pets.

The Secret Life of Pets will show throughout the school holidays

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Mount Pleasant - What a Great Place to Start !

9 Willetts Road, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Neat lowset brick veneer residence set on an elevated allotment in sought after location of Mount Pleasant. Situated on a huge 948 sq m block, the residence is...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Stunning Views - Affordable Acreage

Lot 5 Coleshill Drive, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

Affordable acreage and a world of privacy can be yours on this 2.6 acre property situated an easy 30 minutes from Mackay. This is arguably one of the developer's...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Vacant Residential Lot

55 Manning Street, Rural View 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $180,000

Looking for a vacant residential Lot in the Eimeo/Blacks Beach area. Take a drive down Manning Street and check out this 625 m2 Lot. The elevated Lot falls from...

THE ULTIMATE IN RIVERFRONT LIVING

602/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 4 3 2 $470,000

This superbly appointed apartment offers amazing views of our Mackay river and easy access to the blue water quay, shopping and CBD all the your doorstep. Generous...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Much loved Family Home - Whisper Quiet on 980 m2

25 Magellan Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 1 $395,000

Situated in a convenient location on a generous 980 m2 of flat land, this well presented much loved family home offers a low-maintenance, easy care living...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

4 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 4 3 2 $535,000

If you enjoy convenience, space and views come and see this large family home on two levels. Conveniently located in North Mackay and only a few minutes' drive...

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m