Bowman's biggest one yet

RUGBY LEAGUE: When it was all done and dusted on Sunday afternoon, the 2016 Paul Bowman Challenge proved to be the biggest and most successful edition yet.

The numbers speak for themselves - 54 teams, 810 players and the highest finish ever by a Brahmans side as the juniors claimed second place in the carnival.

Brahmans junior president Kevin Young estimated there were about 3000 people at the Proserpine Junior Sporting Complex over the weekend.

Now in its ninth year, the event has grown every year from 14 teams in the first carnival to 48 teams in 2015.

"They just love coming here now," Young said.

"We are getting the same teams but we are also getting different teams from way out west, to way down south and far north.

"Its under-9s so it's a lot more fun. The kids want to win but it's all about fun as well and they enjoy it."

The special Sam Faust Memorial Relay again proved popular with Capricorn Coast Brothers taking it out this year.

Young said Paul Bowman always fully supported the carnival.

"(Paul Bowman) he got here this morning, he'll meet every team and go around and meet with the kids," he said.

"He comes every year. He ran water for the Cowboys last night, didn't get to bed until 2am (the day of the carnival).

"He helps the carnival, helps us find sponsors, he's really big for this carnival. He loves it."

Young said it wasn't just the football that benefited from the carnival.

"The local community, the sponsors we get, it's growing every year," he said.

"A lot of money is being put back into the town, a lot of people stay in Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

Now in his fourth year as president, Young said it was all worth the effort.

"It's a lot of planning but you walk around out there and see the kids play - it's all worth it, that's what I get out of it, the kids having fun," he said.

"It's wonderful to be part of. It's a great little carnival. It's just great to see 800-plus kids out there playing footy."

