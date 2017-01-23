A box jellyfish was found at Boathaven Beach on Sunday afternoon.

SURF lifesavers discovered a box jellyfish at Boathaven Beach during a net drag on Sunday afternoon.

The deadly stinger, found outside the swimming enclosure, prompted lifeguards to erect the red flag.

Surf Lifesaving manager Callum Docherty said swimmers should ensure they remain safely inside the enclosure.

"This summer has seen massive increase of people outside the enclosure, particularly young teens who figure they are invincible," he said.

"As long as people stay away from the edges of the enclosure box jellyfish can't get you there, you should always swim inside the net."

Swimmers are advised to wear stinger suits or clothing which covers a bulk of the body.

If a suspected box or irukandji sting occurs, immediately apply vinegar to the affected area and call 000.

Lifesavers drag the stinger net on Saturdays and Sundays.