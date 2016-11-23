29°
Brahmans set 2017 coaches

Dane Lillingstone | 23rd Nov 2016 5:30 PM
APPOINTED: Phil Ramage will become the head coach of the Brahmans A-grade side in 2017 along with his halfback duties.
APPOINTED: Phil Ramage will become the head coach of the Brahmans A-grade side in 2017 along with his halfback duties.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Whitsunday Brahmans premiership winning halfback Phil Ramage has been announced as the 2017 A-grade coach at the club's annual general meeting.

Ramage, who will become a player/coach, will be joined by assistant coach Samuel Key and manager Bryce Fraser.

The Reserve Grade side will be coached by Bob Whitton and the under-19s will be coached by Josh Donda Korn with assistant coach Doug Davy.

Ramage said it was something that had been on his mind for a while.

"I've always wanted to coach a side and see the game from a different perspective,” he said.

"I spoke with my dad about it at length before I applied for it.

"I will have people on the sideline but I'll be able to be on the field and play the way I'm coaching the boys. Especially as a halfback, it's all organising.”

Ramage admits it may be the perfect way for him to hang up the boots.

"It's probably my last year of footy although I maybe have one more in me,” he said.

"What better way to finish my playing career than with the Whitsunday Brahmans, which is such a passionate North Queensland rugby league club. I think it's such a fitting way to finish my playing days.

"They're such passionate fans, I wouldn't want to be playing footy anywhere else,” he said.

The rugby league journeyman has seen the game take him across the world, spending six years in the south of France with Limoux in the Elite One Championship before joining the Brahmans in 2014.

Admitting that the 2016 grand final was a "disappointing way to end such an awesome season”, Ramage said he knew what he wanted to see next year.

"The thing I'm going to try and bring to the club is we're going to get the under-19s, reserves and A-grade all playing the same structure. So if any player has to come up, it's already embedded in the whole structure,” he said.

"We'll be implementing an attacking style of footy. That's the main thing I want to bring to the club. That's my game plan. I want a spectacle for the supporters on the sideline.

"I also definitely want to to be keeping on top with our fitness as we have been the last few years.”

The 2017 pre-season will begin in early January.

Whitsunday Times

