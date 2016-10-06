Break-in sours Fun Rental's farewell

SWANSONG: Fun Rentals owners Iyas Shaheen and Mandy Coles won't let one bad incident dampen their memories.

THEY may have lost thousands of dollars and a car during a brazen break-in last week, but the duo behind Airlie Beach's Fun Rentals have no regrets about their 11 years in business.

Last Tuesday night, the main street business was broken into through its rear window.

The thief robbed safes and a cash register and drove off in one of Fun Rental's cars, a Honda Jazz.

A juvenile offender from Mackay was arrested on Thursday and will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Fun Rentals owners Iyas Shaheen and Mandy Coles said it was the first incident of its kind they'd had.

"I went around the back and it started looking odd and I went, 'Look, someone broke in here.' I checked the till and the money was gone.

"There was one car, the rest were rented at the time and the car was gone,” he said.

"We've been running this for a little over 11 years. There's been great support from Airlie Beach. We've never ever had any issues.”

It is alleged there was a group of youths nearby at the time of the incident and that the driver rammed vehicles with the stolen car.

While the car has since been located, the pair said the incident had set them back thousands of dollars in loss and damages.

"It's caused us a lot of stress and anxiety,” MsColes said. "We'd like to especially thank the Whitsunday and Queensland police. They successfully identified a suspect in 24 hours and found the car and arrested the person within 48 hours.

"It's such a shame. It happens everywhere but it does happen a lot here. We have a lot of misguided youth here.”

It was unfortunate timing because Fun Rentals was already this month closing its doors for business.

"It's a shame we had to end it on a sour note. We've had such a great time,” MrShaheen said.

The pair said everything at Fun Rentals was up for sale while they spent a year travelling the world.

"It's bitter-sweet that we're closing because it's been a lot of hard work. We're incredibly grateful to everyone in the community,” Ms Coles said.

They encouraged anyone who wanted to say goodbye to pop into the store before October 28.