Brisbane Roar bring roadshow to town

PUMPED: The Brisbane Roar clinic put smiles on kids faces on Monday at Whitsunday Sportspark.

SOCCER: The Brisbane Roar have kicked up a storm in the Whitsundays as they brought their kids clinic to town on Monday.

More than 40 children from Airlie Beach to Proserpine participated on the day with hopes it will become an annual event on the Whitsunday calendar.

Whitsunday Football Club president Steve Tween said the club was happy with the day.

"The guys are very professional, they have the kids attention a lot more than our own coaches do,” he said.

"We're very happy with them.

"Hopefully they'll be here next year.”

It gets better for the club with Whitsunday FC also invited to play in front of the Roar at Suncorp Stadium in the upcoming season.

The day was more than just a clinic, with Tween saying it was part of a push by the club to drive interest and retain older players.

"As a club we want to focus more on the junior side of the club, that's where the seniors come from,” he said.

"We've got some talented kids in the Whitsundays. We'd like to develop them so they stay in the game, because we lose them.

"We've got to make the effort to retain the older kids.”

Tween said he'd like to thank Whitsunday Regional Council's Rod Cousins for helping make the day happen.