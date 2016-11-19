28°
Brisbane to bring hope to Ashleigh

Inge Hansen | 19th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
BRIGHT SMILE: Noelene Haack has started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses for her daughter Ashleigh. .
BRIGHT SMILE: Noelene Haack has started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses for her daughter Ashleigh. . contributed

ASHLEIGH Haack is one step closer to receiving surgery which she and her family have longed for for quite some time.

A few months ago, the 13-year-old Proserpine girl's mother was told her daughter would need spinal surgery to fix scoliosis, which she developed after being diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at the age of two.

On Monday morning, she was given the date for Ashleigh's first consultation and will head to Brisbane on December 15.

Since her diagnosis, Ashleigh has struggled to complete every day tasks that most of us take for granted but despite the condition, Ms Haack said her daughter hadn't lost her smile.

"She's a very tough little cookie,” she said.

In a bid to raise funds to cover medical expenses and travel costs to Brisbane, Ms Haack has set up a GoFundMe page.

In just under a month, more than $1000 has been raised and Ms Haack said she couldn't be happier with the support received so far.

"The response was unexpected but I should have known better because Proserpine is a close knit community and everyone helps each other,” she said.

"(Ashleigh) touches everyone's hearts and she smiles at everyone. She speaks with her eyes.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/medical -expenses-for-ash-2uzzfw4.

Topics:  ashleigh haack brisbane go fund me rett syndrome

Ashleigh Haack is one step closer to receiving surgery which she and her family have longed for for quite some time

