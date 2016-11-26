29°
Community

British India brings the indie

Inge Hansen | 26th Nov 2016 5:00 PM
ALL STYLE: British India will hit the stage at Magnums on Friday, December 2.
ALL STYLE: British India will hit the stage at Magnums on Friday, December 2. Kane Hibberd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY may not be here for long, but British India are going to make sure they make the most of the Whitsundays when they arrive in December.

"We'll have a drink and have good time,” lead singer Declan Melia said.

The indie rock band are bringing their national tour to Magnums Hotel on Friday, December 2 and they won't leave without catching a glimpse of the famous Airlie Beach.

The band has more than 20 dates for the high-octane live show taking it to 12 regional centres along with six capital cities.

Declan said he had never been to the Whitsundays before but it was somewhere he'd always wanted to go.

"We're not usually here for long, usually half a day and then we have sound check but being anywhere is enough for us,” he said.

"We're looking forward to getting out of Melbourne because we're pasty southerners.”

The band will perform their latest single I Thought We Knew Each Other, which Declan said had its own "little home” in the set list.

"People are always excited to hear it and it's kind of tricky to play too,” he said.

"Most of our songs are two chords but we've brought it up a notch and I think I'm the only member of the group who has trouble.

"It sometimes takes a while of playing before you can start doing it on autopilot and don't have to think about it.”

It was just last year when the band held their hugely successful album tour which had sold out shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Declan said he was eager to get back on the road and experience some new locations.

"I think with touring you get the best of a place especially after a show,” he said. "The great thing about being in a band is everyone wants to say hello.”

Laying low since their last national tour, the band has worked hard to bring fans a bigger and better show which will get everyone on their feet.

With four Top 10 ARIA albums to their name, seven entries into the coveted "Hottest 100” countdown and more than 10 years in the business, British India are an act worth leaving the house for.

ROCKING ON

What: British India

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: Friday, December 2 from 8pm

Tickets: Available at moshtix.com.au

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach british india magnums whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
British India brings the indie

British India brings the indie

British India will bring their Indie music to Magnums in December

Endota has key for anti-aging

NEW AGE: endota spa manager Ashleigh Saxvik holding some of the New Age elements range.

The endota New Age elements range is all the rage

George warns followers to ignore Facebook hoax

SCAM: Dawson MP George Christensen warned his followers not to accept Facebook friend requests from anyone claiming to be him.

Scammers posing as Dawson MP George Christensen should be ignored.

Slow dancing to the Airlie shores

SMOOTH SAILING: Vaughan Blackwood will arrive in Sydney next week to kickstart his Airbnb concept on Slow Dance.

Famous boat Slow Dance to hit Airbnb market.

Local Partners

British India brings the indie

British India will bring their Indie music to Magnums in December

Time for big birthday bash

CELEBRATION: Boom Nightclub's Jac Walker, Letitia Henderson, Georgia Rose, Michael Miller and Jayden Wade are ready for their massive third birthday.

Boom Nightclub turns three this weekend

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

British India brings the indie

British India brings the indie

British India will bring their Indie music to Magnums in December

Jessica Origlasso wants to settle down

Jessica Origlasso wants to "settle down and have children".

Rochelle Humes felt 'horrendous' at start of pregnancy

Rochelle Humes suffered from terrible morning sickness

Time for big birthday bash

CELEBRATION: Boom Nightclub's Jac Walker, Letitia Henderson, Georgia Rose, Michael Miller and Jayden Wade are ready for their massive third birthday.

Boom Nightclub turns three this weekend

Ralph Fiennes possessive over Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes wouldn't want anyone else to play Lord Voldemort

Kanye West spent Thanksgiving in hospital

Not the ideal Thanksgiving for Kanye West

Crowded House booed at the Opera House

Neil Finn of Crowded House performs during their 20th anniversary show at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.

You don't expect Crowded House to get booed

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $415,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Brisbane Street, Large Allotment, 2 Titles

65 Brisbane Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/11/2016...

Opportunity knocks for the purchaser of this property - Located on the City Fringe ( Shakespeare Street end of Brisbane Street ) this residence offers huge...

Three Bedroom CBD Unit

806/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $389,000

This riverside apartment boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and a delightful open plan living area with stunning views. The main bedroom has a...

Inner City Living at it&#39;s Best

702/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 2 2 1 $335,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own this Lanai Apartment, walking distance to restaurants and shopping set beside the beautiful Pioneer River this apartment offers...

Serious Motivated Seller

11 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 Reduced...

This unique 2.4 acre block is located in a tranquil setting amongst established trees, with gently undulating country and your own private creek. The bitumen...

Comfy Farm House on 9 Pastured Acres

Eungella 4757

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Situated approximately 900 metres above sea level in the cool mountain air of Eungella is this 9 undulating pastured acres. Unbelievable jaw dropping views in all...

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $250,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Private gem is on the horizon

PARADISE: PRD nationwide Whitsunday sales consultant Darryl Brewer, Michelle Levett and Project manager Christie Leet at Funnel Bay.

An idyllic new beachside development is just around the corner.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!