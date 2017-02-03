Bus shelter receives community's tick of approval

WHITSUNDAY Shopping Centre public transport commuters can breathe a sigh of relief with a temporary bus shelter now in place.

Community voices calling for a shelter to be erected prompted Whitsunday Regional Council to act on the Island Drive bus stop.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford said she received positive feedback on the structure, which was installed last Friday.

"You can't just stick up a shade-sail but it will offer a bit of protection while the bigger shelter is up in a few weeks,” she said.

Cr Clifford said all plans had been passed by the shopping centre and council would proceed 'full-steam ahead' with the next instalment due in coming weeks.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre manager Rebecca Woods publicly called for a shelter to be built.

Ms Woods said she was thrilled with the outcome, which would make life much easier for many of her clients.

"I have had good feedback from it; we think it's really good it's there and I am really happy it's sorted,” she said. "This just makes it easier for people when travelling with groceries, it's really good as a community we have been able to voice our concerns and actually have them heard.

"A lot of people have thanked me but it wasn't just me, it was a community effort and that's the beauty of it, that we can all get together and try to make a difference for the better.”

The larger, permanent undercover structure is expected to be designed and installed in the coming weeks.