Bushman in 'high spirits', but still not home after croc attack

3rd Nov 2016 7:30 AM

BAREFOOT Bushman Rob Bredl is in high spirits and hopes to be back in the Whitsundays in about a month.

The iconic figure who runs crocodile and snake shows at the Bloomsbury-based Bredl's Wild Farm has been in hospital since he was bitten by one of his crocodiles on September 22 while feeding crocodiles for tourists.

Mr Bredl's sister-in-law Cherie Bredl said they had spoken on the phone and his recovery from a hand injury was going well.

"He's really high spirited and okay but everything's got to heal," she said.

Ms Bredl said she and her family and Rob Bredl himself had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of public support.

"He just wants to thank people for all their concern," she said.

"A lot of people have commented (on social media) or asked after him.

"He wants to thank all the well-wishers and he hopes to be back in the area in about a month."

Mr Bredl was bitten while hand feeding the 4.5 metre crocodile during one of his shows. He was taken from the property by ambulance and airlifted to hospital.

Tours have been continuing as usual at the popular Bredl's Wild Farm, which has a reputation as one of the region's much-loved attractions.

Ms Bredl said she and her family would also like to thank all those who were at the farm on the day.

