Business as usual for Cruise Whitsundays

CHANGE OF GUARD: Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said operations would run as normal for Cruise Whitsundays.

IT WILL be no change for Cruise Whitsundays according to CEO Nick Hortle after the company confirmed it had new owners last week.

"The assurances and the way this business model works is that it will be business as usual,” Mr Hortle said.

Experience Australia, established by Quadrant Private Equity have taken ownership, however the two original owners, Roger Dold and Peter Murphy will continue to be involved.

Mr Hortle said on the ground, there would be no change to how the business was run.

"All of the management team will be staying on and they've given that commitment,” he said.

"As far as our wonderful guests are concerned, they'll get exactly the same experience but it'll be strengthened by having a bigger group behind us now.

"(And) We'll also see, over time, some changes coming through where we'll be able to leverage off the opportunities from other major leading tourism organisations in Australia.

"There's also some other acquisitions in line coming through which will add further experiences to that group.”

Mr Hortle said the change in ownership meant bigger and better things for the future.

"Because those organisations have got their own distribution channels to a wider audience than who we currently market to, we'll be able to draw more people to the region to experience the beautiful Whitsundays,” he said.

"Likewise, they'll benefit because there's people who come to the Whitsundays who maybe have though about going to a range of places but never quite made it.”

Mr Hortle said the change also meant an increased potential for future investment and expansion.