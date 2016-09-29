Cannons are off to a great start in new season

SWIMMING: The weather is warming up and it is time for the new swim season to begin in the Whitsundays at the Cannonvale Swim Centre.

The Cannonvale Cannons hosted another very successful club night on Wednesday at the Cannonvale pool as their season kicks into full gear.

Cannonvale Cannons club president Tony Parkinson said it was great to see some new members having a go at their first club night.

He said he was surprised by the five- and six-year-olds, including Amber Benson, Evie Carter-Attwood, Mila Parkinson and Lily Smith, who had finished the 12m races so well.

Parkinson said he was very impressed by so many of the older swimmers achieving personal bests or upgrades so early in the swimming season.

Some of the highlights from Wednesday night included Isaac Benson swimming 25m backstroke in 32.18sec (which was a 9.5 sec PB), 8-year-old Isabella DeBrincat achieving a huge PB in her 100m IM, taking 34.13sec off her previous time, Rylee Erickson, 13, swimming a very smooth 200m IM in a time of 3.54.64s (17.20sec PB), Remy Hedges, 8, performing extremely well setting PBs in all her events, Remy's older brother, Gus, 12, swimming a brilliant 50m butterfly in just under 40sec (8.6s PB) and Cameron Rusk, also 12, setting PBs in all his events on Wednesday night.

The club president presented club qwards (chocolates) to Hannah Crittenden - most improved 400m free by 27.29sec, Jy Parkinson - closest to PB 25m breast 0.03 and Jacob Bell - closest to PB 50m back -0.03.

On Wednesday night the LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach presented the Cannonvale Cannons a $500 cheque.

Raylene Rasmussen said the donation would be a massive help.

"The Cannonvale Cannons would like to thank the Milostic family and the Livelife Pharmacy for the kind donation to assist the club,” she said.

Cannonvale Cannons hosts club nights every Wednesday. New members and families welcome.