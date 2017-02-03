Cannons back and firing

HOP IN: Cannonvale Cannons Zavier Goswell, Matilda Dennison, Jacob Bell, Xavier DeBrincat, Jai Dennison and Will Smith (back) with Maisie Goswell, Eve Carter-Attwood, Mila Parkinson, Kaia Heffernan and Isabella DeBrincat (front).

SWIMMING: The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club resumed its club nights for 2017 on Wednesday night.

Club president Tony Parkinson was surprised by the attendance considering it was the first week of school and also on Australia Day eve.

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson were very impressed with swimmers' performances. Their highlights include new swimmers Kaia and Jakarra Heffernan and Max and Sam McLeod swimming very well in the first club night with the Cannons.

The top performers of the were Zavier Goswell, Mae Carter-Attwood, Blake Hanks, Jacob Bell, Tegan Hanks, Rylee Erickson and Isaac Benson. All of these swimmers swam over 17 seconds off their best times. Zavier Goswell took 25 seconds off his previous time in 50m Butterfly, which is an outstanding effort.

During the night, several swimmers achieved upgrade times which means they can swim the bigger distance. These swimmers included Kaia Jeffernan, Jai Dennison, Mitchell Milostic, Matilda Dennison, Blake and Tegan Hanks, Austin Edward-Bland, Jacob Bell, Jacob Dewis and Alex Grossi.

The coaches would like to thank all the wonderful parents for all their assistance with running Club Night.

Cameron and Alannis Rusk have moved back to the Sunshine Coast but are still Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club members. Cameron and Alannis competed in Murgon over the weekend and have qualified for State Sprints in February. Cameron has now qualified for three events and Alannis for her very first, the 50m Backstroke.

This weekend, over 12 Cannons will be travelling to Townsville to complete in the Townsville Tourists Swim Carnival. This is the last opportunity some swimmers will have to qualify for State Sprints (if they haven't already).