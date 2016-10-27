27°
Cannons firing at reef carnival

27th Oct 2016 6:30 PM
LIL CHAMPS: The Cannonvale Canons performed strongly at the Great Barrier Reef A-grade Swim Carnival.
LIL CHAMPS: The Cannonvale Canons performed strongly at the Great Barrier Reef A-grade Swim Carnival. Contributed

SWIMMING: Twenty-five Cannonvale Cannons competed at the Great Barrier Reef A-grade Swim Carnival in Mackay over the weekend.

Coaches Ken Crittenden, Kara Herlihy and Mark Erickson were impressed with all their swimmers and would like to thank the wonderful parents for their support and for helping with officiating and managing.

Highlights included: Amber Benson and Eve Carter-Attwood, 5, both swam an excellent 25m freestyle. Amber's brother, Isaac, 7, swam PBs in most of his races. Mila Parkinson, 5, swam PBs in her 25m breaststroke and backstroke.

Tiana Bell swam a PB in her 50m backstroke and came second in her age group. Mae Carter-Attwood won gold for her 50m freestyle.

Remy Hedges won two silver medals and a bronze. Zoe Herlihy's best swims were her 50m breaststroke and her 50m freestyle. Blake Hanks won his 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Coach Erickson was very impressed with Jacob Bell's 50m freestyle as he swam a PB with brilliant technique. Zavier Goswell, 9, picked up a silver medal and two bronze medals over the weekend. Oscar Rechtin, 9, received a gold medal for his 100m breaststroke, silver medal for his 50m breaststroke and a bronze medal for his 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Mikhaila Flint, 10, swam extremely well, won most of her events and took out age champion.

Tegan Hanks, 10, swam some huge PBs in her 200m IM and 100m backstroke. Evie Herlihy, 10, won a gold medal for her 100m and a silver medal for her 200m freestyle.

Emily Carter-Attwood, 11, won a bronze medal for her 200m IM. Jy Parkinson,11, won gold medals for his 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and a gold medal for his 100m backstroke.

Gus Hedges, 12, won gold medals for 100m and 200m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 200m IM and 200m freestyle. Lilly Rechtin won bronze medals for her 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Eden Hedges, 14, won gold medals for her 200m and 400m IM, 100m breaststroke, and 200m butterfly. Chloe Robertson, 15, won silver medals for her 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly. Coach Erickson was impressed with Hannah Crittenden's 200m IM PB. Olivia Romanella, 16, won silver medals in 200m IM and 100m breaststroke.

