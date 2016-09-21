26°
Cannons keep blowing records out of the water

21st Sep 2016 4:30 PM
BACK: Swimmers dive back into pool as Cannons get set to fire.
BACK: Swimmers dive back into pool as Cannons get set to fire. Contributed

SWIMMING: The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club has resumed club nights on Wednesdays and is set for the upcoming season, with a host of records already set.

Swimming Club president Tony Parkinson said it was surprising to see so many personal bests and records broken early in the season.

Some of the highlights from club night include Jacob Bell achieving PBs for his 100m IM and 50m backstroke, Mae Carter- Attwood swimming a 7.68s PB in her 100m IM and her little sister, Evie, swimming a 5.82s PB in her 12m backstroke and Isabella DeBrincat, 8, swimming her freestyle in 28.5s.

Jacob Dewis, 10, has been in fine form with PBs in his 50m breaststroke and 100m IM. Ky Erickson, 16, swam a fast 50m butterfly in 33.94s, which was a 0.49s PB. Ky's sister, Rylee, 13, swam a lovely 25m freestyle in 17.40s.

Evie Herlihy, 10, set PBs in her 25m fly, 25m breast and 100m freestyle. Annaleise McIntosh, 11, did a massive PB in her 100m IM, taking 23.24s off her previous time.

Alannis Rusk has done extremely well, swimming personal bests in her 50m fly, 50m breast and 50m backstroke.

Cameron Rusk's best swim was his 100m backstroke, which he swam in 1.25.61. Emma Smith, 8, swam a PB in her 50m freestyle and Mia Vique swam PBs in her 25m fly and 25m backstroke.

Jy Parkinson, 10, has performed extremely well. He not only swam PBs, but has smashed three club records. He set records for 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly. He broke the butterfly record, which was set more than 10 years ago by Brandon Mutch.

Coaches Mark Erickson, Ken Crittenden and Kara Herlihy were impressed by all the swimmers and how they went.

Jy Parkinson and Evie Herlihy also recently attended a coaching clinic in Mackay facilitated by top coaches Vince Raleigh and Leigh Nugent.

