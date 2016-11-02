Cannons light up the pool at carnival

FIRING: The Cannonvale Cannons on the weekend.

SWIMMING: The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club had one of its highest nominations for a club carnival, with 44 swimmers for the Whitsunday Family Swim Carnival in Proserpine.

According to the head coach Mark Erickson all the swimmers and their parents had a fabulous day.

"There were so many good swims,” Erickson said. " It is very difficult to single out a swimmer or an event.”

Some of the coach's highlights include all the under sevens swimming well. Mitchell Milostic, 9, swam a 5-second PB in 50m freestyle. Ava Grove, 9, had PBs in 50m freestyle and breaststroke. Emily Vique had PBs in all her races. Tegan Hanks had a PB in 100m backstroke by 15s.

Mikhaila Flint performed extremely well and achieved first place in most of her events and took out age champion.

Kieran McGoldrick swam a PB in 50m breaststroke.

The 12 and 13 year olds also swam well.

The over 14 years Cannons also represented the club with pride. Eden Hedges, 14, swam well in all her events and took out age champion.

The Cannons continue to train and are preparing for club night.

Cannonvale Cannons will have a fundraiser pool party from 2-4pm Saturday at the Cannonvale pool which is open to school-aged children and their families.