Cannons make a splash at Bowen carnival

23rd Nov 2016 3:30 PM
GRANTED: Jason Costigan (centre) visited the Cannonvale Cannons last Wednesday, pictured here with Ky Erickson, Darren Attwood, Hannah Crittenden and Chloe Robertson (back) with Alannis Rusk, Jy Parkinson and Tony Parkinson.
GRANTED: Jason Costigan (centre) visited the Cannonvale Cannons last Wednesday, pictured here with Ky Erickson, Darren Attwood, Hannah Crittenden and Chloe Robertson (back) with Alannis Rusk, Jy Parkinson and Tony Parkinson.

SWIMMING: Over the weekend, 24 Cannonvale Cannons swimmers competed in the Bowen Swimming Club's Family Meet.

Head coach Mark Erickson said he was impressed by how the swimmers' strokes are improving. The coaches also thanked all parents who supported their swimmers and helped officiate.

Highlights from the event included Jacob Bell, 9, picking up four A-grade medals, Cameron Rusk, 13, receiving an A-grade medal for his 100m Freestyle and Tegan Hanks also receiving an A-grade medal for her 200m IM.

According to the coaches, Bell smashed every race he went in. He swam personal bests in every race.

Jacob Dewis, 11, swam 7 PBs. Arwen Edwards-Bland, 9, demonstrated good technique. Arwen's brother, Austin swam PBs in his 25m Freestyle and 25m Backstroke.

Emily Vique, 10, swam an excellent 50m Butterfly as did Emily's sister Mia in the 50m Freestyle. Ky Erickson, 16, swam PBs in his 50m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke. Ky's sister, Rylee swam an awesome 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle.

Zavier Goswell, 9, swam an excellent 50m Freestyle in a time of 40.46sec. Blake Hanks, 8, swam one of the biggest PBs of the carnival in his 100m Breaststroke. He swam a time of 2.29.09 (26 sec PB). Blake's sister, Tegan swam PBs in her 100m and 200m Freestyle and 200m IM.

Isabelle Kratz, 10, swam PBs in all her races. Mila Parkinson, 5, swam an awesome 25m Freestyle and 25m Backstroke. Hayden Romanella, 14, won all four of his multi-class events. Hayden's older sister Olivia swam PBs in her 100m Breaststroke, 50m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly. Kieran McGoldrick, 11, swam a PB in his 200m IM and in his 200m Freestyle. Kieran's sister, Madi swam a PB in 200m Freestyle and in her 50m Freestyle.

The Cannons Club Night also welcomed a special guest last Wednesday with Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan who was thanked by president Tony Parkinson for his help and support with the club's application for a grant for timing equipment. The Gambling Benefit Fund grant was for $29,276.

Club Nights continue on Wednesdays as swimmers continue to train for the JX Level 1 at Cannonvale on December 4 and a few will train hard in the lead up to state championships.

