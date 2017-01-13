Cannonvale Beach ready for a makeover

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson will discuss bringing forward the rejuvenation project for Cannonvale Beach.

THE plan to rejuvenate Cannonvale Beach will be pushed forward following erosion caused by the massive rainfall which swept the region over the week.

The 2016/17 budget allocated $205,000 to upgrade beach structures and re-sand the area.

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson said recent wet weather made the issue a matter of urgency.

"I will be meeting council staff early next week and discuss plans with what to do with the Cannonvale Beach funding earlier than anticipated,” he said.

"Normally we ease into the wet season, but with the heavy water we got in such a short time it was very intense, not just in Cannnonvale but a lot of other areas, so we will develop a plan to put the (repair and rejuvenation) jobs together.”

Cr Petterson said he identified Cannonvale Beach as a key issue in his election campaign and wanted to return it to it's 'glory days'.

The beach is being monitored by Cr Petterson and council staff on a daily basis.