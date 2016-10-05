Cannonvale club swimmers fire in Pioneer carnival

HEADS UP: The team was in action at the weekend.

SWIMMING: A total of 29 Cannonvale Cannons members competed in Mackay at the Pioneer Swimming Carnival.

Club president Tony Parkinson said it was great to see the swimmers encouraging each other and displaying good sportsmanship and wanted to thank coaches Ken Crittenden, Mark Erickson and Kara Herlihy.

Head coach Mark Erickson said he would like to thank all the parents and the coaches for supporting all the swimmers and the team and for officiating.

The young guns Amber Benson, Evie Carter-Attwood, Mila Parkinson and Lily Smith, all aged under six years, swam very well in their 25m swims. Amber Benson's brother, Isaac, swam PBs in his 25m backstroke and 25m freestyle.

Eden and Gus Hedges were competitive. Eden managed to win first placings for most of her age group swims and won her age group. Gus, The Bus, swam brilliantly and won his age group. Little sister, Remy, 8, also swam well.

Zavier Goswell, Blake Hanks, Tegan Hanks, Zoe Herlihy, Annaleise McIntosh, Jy Parkinson, Mae Carter-Attwood, Emily Carter-Attwood and Aiden Payet achieved PBs in every swim.

Hayden Romanella won first places for all his swims. Hayden's older sister, Olivia, 16, achieved seven first placings. Younger sister Ali, 10, swam a fabulous time in her 50m backstroke.

Jacob Bell, 9, achieved top placings in all his swims. Jacob's sister Tiana swam very well and her top placed swims were her 50m backstroke and her 200m IM.

Hannah Crittenden and Rylee Erickson achieved top placings in all their B Division races. Evie Herlihy performed extremely well in all their events. Chloe Robertson, 15, enjoyed all her swims over the weekend and achieved top placings for all her events. Emma Smith's best swims included her 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.

Sisters Emily and Mia Vique also swam very well.