Cannonvale misses out on new net

THUMBS DOWN: Council previously decided to remove the net in 2014 and it was met with community backlash.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has confirmed there are no current plans for a stinger net to be installed at Cannonvale Beach.

A council spokeswoman said the previous contract for the net at Cannonvale expired on June 30, 2016.

"Council has decided not to renew the contract due to limited use by the public over the past two years and has instead placed a focus on works to upgrade the Cannonvale Beach area with $205,000 allocated to this project in the 2016/2017 budget,” she said.

With the project set to start in the new year, the council says it will however consider whether there is a need for the net to be re-installed once the upgrade works are completed.