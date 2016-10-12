Cannonvale school takes triathlon title

OUT IN FRONT: Mike Muller, from McDonald's, with Annette Munckton, Steve Jackson and students Velvet and Jonathan Heatley.

TRIATHLON: Defending any title is always difficult but Cannonvale State School has held off the challenge of its rivals and won the 2016 McDonald's Triathlon School Championship.

The school was awarded $1000 worth of HART sporting goods.

Held as part of the Colorbond Airlie Beach Triathlon, the championship ranks schools on their engagement across the weekend with points allocated for participants and volunteers provided.

With head PE Teacher Annette Munckton driving the cause, there was a definitive show of Cannonvale strength across the event.

The big movers in 2016 were the staff and students at Whitsunday Christian College who shot up the rankings to finish second. In fact, the school had a clean sweep of the podium in the asics Enticer School teams with their cleverly named teams of Mash, Potato and Gravy dominating the competition.

Race Director Steve Jackson was thrilled with the level of support from all the school communities and said he hoped to see students incorporate fun physical activity into their lives.

"This is just the second year we have run this competition and it's definitely great to see the schools driving the participation and we thank McDonald's for providing such a great prize to entice them all,” he said.

The triathlon season continues this weekend with the Bowen Triathlon. For further details visit whitsundaytriclub.com