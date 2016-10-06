Cannonvale student pick-up system in action

SAFETY FIRST: Year one student Lucy Allan picked up safely by grandparents Margaret and Joe Allan

CANNONVALE State School's new kiss and go pick-up system is a win for safety and common sense.

The plan devised by police, the P&C, Whitsunday Regional Council and the School Planning Department was put into practice for day one of the new school term this week.

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson said he worked hard to secure the new pick-up system after noticing kids were taking risks crossing roads where it was unsafe to do so.

"There was issues with kids not going through the crossing, so one thing with bringing all the fencing up is it channels all the traffic through the crossing,” Cr Petterson said.

Picking up six-year-old Lucy Allan from her first day back at school on Tuesday, grandparents Margaret and Joe noticed a marked improvement .

"It is a lot better, it is so smooth and there is no doubling up,” Mr Allan said.

"I give credit to who thought it up.”

Principal Angie Kelly said the changes were a big step in the right direction.

"We now have a crossing that goes all the way across, you have a 10kmh zone, you have altered parking, plus you have a barrier fence,

it's got to be safer,” she

said.

"We are a growing school and this became a growing safety problem. We will watch it unfold for the rest of this term and the rest of this year and if there are any adjustments we feel need to be made we will liaise with (Cr Ron Petterson) again.”

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford said she expected parents to react well to the new system.

"It will take a few days for everyone to get into the swing of things and we are hoping for positive feedback by the end of the week,” Cr Clifford said.

School administration staff and principal Angie Kelly swiftly assisted younger students to their parents' cars for the first day, highlighting the school's ongoing commitment to getting students safely home.

"We have always done this, it's nothing new,” principal Kelly said.

The new pick-up system upgrades came at a cost of $68,000.