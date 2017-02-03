Celebrating a decade of service

PASSIONATE: Four of many staff at Plants Whitsunday, Julie, Matt, Mark and Jenny Stokes.

A DECADE has passed with the Stokes family at the helm of Plants Whitsunday.

From humble beginnings, the business has grown to fill the needs and desires of the town.

Starting out with a wholesale plant nursery and small retail garden centre, the Stokes family poured everything they made back into improving the facilities, product range and overall customer experience.

The garden centre has become renowned and customers travel from far and wide for the unique experience it offers.

In its first year of business, a small landscaping service was born with a focus on prompt quoting, quick turnaround and quality work.

In the past nine years, PWLandscapes has grown to become the region's premier landscaping service, with several awards for multi-million dollar properties through to commercial developments.

In similar fashion through the years, Plants Whitsunday has added a number of other service- based legs to the business to better serve its customers, including PW Tree Services, PW Maintenance and PW Earthworks.

Manager Matt Stokes said he believed people supported the PW services because they knew it was the brand associated with Plants Whitsunday and they could trust the quality of services provided.

"Our loyal customers know someone will get back to them with a quote promptly and that the job will be done right,” he said.

"They also know that Plants Whitsunday are accountable for all they sell or do. If there is ever an issue, they will be there in a flash to fix it, seven days a week.”

PW trees recently added a specialised elevated work platform that shrinks small enough to walk through a normal doorway and then can expand and lift a man 19m high.

The tracks are made from white rubber, so they don't mark tiles or concrete.

This machine is fantastic for inside shopping centres, school halls or just cleaning that gutter above a tricky spot. It can even walk up a stairway.

Phone Shane from PW Tree Services for a quote on 0427571624.

As 10 years rolls by, Matt and the family look to the future for more exciting opportunities to improve the business and better serve the community.

Matt, Julie, Mark and Jenny Stokes would like to thank the Whitsunday community for 10 years of continued support.