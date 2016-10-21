28°
Chamber members offered hotel brief

Sharon Smallwood | 21st Oct 2016 9:12 AM
KEEPING INFORMED: Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce vice president Mark Beale and president Allan Milostic want to canvas their members about the devlopment application on the Port of Airlie site. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times
KEEPING INFORMED: Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce vice president Mark Beale and president Allan Milostic want to canvas their members about the devlopment application on the Port of Airlie site. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times

WANT to know what's happening at the Port of Airlie, where the latest development application is afoot?

If you're a Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce member you can.

The chamber is hosting an information night at the Reef Gateway Hotel on November 17, specifically to keep its members informed.

Chamber president Allan Milostic said the chamber was likely to present a submission when public consultation opened and in order to do so needed to canvas its members' views.

"We've got to represent our members' opinions, which we haven't got yet, so to help them form that opinion we're putting on an information night,” Mr Milostic explained.

"We've invited the council and Port of Airlie and we'd like someone that has an 'against' view,” he said.

Chamber vice-president Mark Beale said he expected there to be a lot of questions within the business community about what the development application entailed and what its flow-on effects would be.

"We don't want to divide the community due to emotions - we want a sensible result for everyone,” he said.

The meeting will start in the back room at 6pm.

Any interested business people who are not already chamber members but want to be involved can contact the chamber via its Facebook page or email.

The development application is for a luxury hotel comprising at least 170 rooms, a range of high standard amenities including a conference centre, retail and commercial space and at least 30 apartments.

A public consultation period will be required.

