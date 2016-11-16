Change in ownership for cruise operation

ICONIC tour operator and island transfer business Cruise Whitsundays has new owners, it was announced yesterday.

Two of the original owners, Roger Dold and Peter Murphy, will continue involvement in the company through investing in the new owner, Experience Australia, which has been established by Quadrant Private Equity.

On behalf of his business partners, Mr Dold said it had been a great honour and privilege to have been welcomed into the Whitsundays and to grow a business from its initial very tough years to what was now arguably the finest marine tourism and transport operation in Australia.

"While Peter and I will continue a level of involvement with Cruise Whitsundays through investing in Experience Australia, our other business partner Chris Jacobs will be retiring,” MrDold explained.

"Special thanks is due to Chris for his involvement in setting up the business in the early days and establishing us in the region.

"The past three years have seen a great transformation in Cruise Whitsundays and that is a testament to all involved and now is the right time to transition the business to its next phase under the majority ownership of a well-established growth facilitator.”

The local management team and all staff will continue running the business. Chief executive officer Nick Hortle said the change was a chance for growth.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Cruise Whitsundays and the region to further leverage awareness of the destination and bring more people to the beautiful Whitsundays to experience the reef, beaches, islands and the many attractions on the mainland,” he said.