Charity foundation provides vital help

THE Men's Shed Airlie Beach will now have the funds to afford a new dust extractor thanks to Macrossan and Amiet's charity foundation.

Men's Shed president Bob Beale said he was thankful for the $900 contribution.

"We are extremely grateful - we do a fair bit of community stuff for people around the place, sometimes we get paid, sometimes we don't,” he said.

"Different organisations come to us (for help) to make things and repair things and help design things.”

Whitsunday Macrossan and Amiet director Andrew Telford said since the charity foundation began in 1995, many organisations close to his heart had received meaningful help.

"We ask charities in the Mackay and Whitsunday region to apply for funding and what we hope to do is help worthy causes,” he said.

Five Whitsunday charities received money from the foundation this year including the Queensland Police Citizen Youth Welfare Association, VMR, Proserpine Senior Living, St Catherine's College Proserpine and Men's Shed.

The organisations received just under $20,000 collectively.

The foundation invites the public to apply for distributions in May/June every year with successful organisations decided upon in August.

The cheque ceremony for this year's recipients took place on September 22.