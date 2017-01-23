Check out how TAFE can help your career dreams

31°
23rd Jan 2017 4:00 PM
CHEFS: Cannonvale TAFE cooking students put on regular lunch and dinners throughout the year.
CHEFS: Cannonvale TAFE cooking students put on regular lunch and dinners throughout the year.

IF YOU made a New Year's resolution to chase your career dreams in 2017, why not take a look at what TAFE Queensland North has to offer.

With the new year well under way, the Cannonvale campus will host its first information session later this month.

TAFE Queensland North general manager Joann Pyne said people looking to study should register for an upcoming information session.

"Attending an information session will be a great option for recent high school leavers and people who are committed to pursuing their dream job, upskilling for a promotion or changing careers in 2017,” she said.

Ms Pyne said TAFE Queensland North also offers university pathway options for eligible students.

"We have arrangements with a number of universities to ensure that many of our graduates gain credit towards a degree,” she said.

"In some cases, a TAFE Queensland North graduate can use a university pathway option to complete their degree more quickly.”

TAFE Queensland North will be holding information sessions throughout the year.

The first information session will focus on community services courses and will be held at 2pm on Friday, January 27 at the Whitsundays campus in Cannonvale.

To find out more about the Whitsundays campus and the courses it offers visit tafenorth.edu.au or call 1300656959.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  careers employment tafe queensland north whitsundays

