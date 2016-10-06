Cheeky wallaby prompts Daydream Island warning

A SECOND Youtube video of a wallaby eating toilet paper in toilets on Daydream Island has prompted an advisory to visitors to keep their distance.

A video surfaced last month of a wallaby in one of Daydream Island's public toilets casually chewing toilet paper and it appears it wasn't a once off.

The second video shows an almost identical scenario as a man films asking "toilet paper taste good? It's good paper isn't it?"

The wallaby casually continues its chewing unperturbed.

A Daydream Island spokesman said it wasn't uncommon.

"From time to time some animals may venture amongst the resort's facilities including public restrooms and we do everything possible to prevent this from happening," he said.

"We ask guests to keep their distance and refrain from interacting with them and particularly feeding them.

"Daydream has a population of rock wallabies on the island which happily co-exist with visitors. They are a popular native Australian attraction for guests."

The spokesman said they did have steps in place to prevent incidents like these occurring.

"Daydream Island takes measures to control waste and maintain cleaning in order to discourage wildlife interaction and has gates on all external public and guest toilets to deter animals from entering," he said.