Cheese, wine and a good feel-good flick

ROM COM NIGHT: PEC is hosting a cheese and wine Bridget Jones's Baby session.

IF you are in need of a Bridget Jones fix, the upcoming weekend is the perfect time to catch the latest instalment.

A cheese and wine Bridget Jones's Baby night is being hosted by Proserpine Entertainment Centre this Saturday to raise funds for the Cannonvale State School Optiminds Competition.

The movie night will have high quality refreshments on offer, including two glasses of sparkling or house wine, a selection of cheese platters and also tea, coffee and sweets during the movie intermission.

The captivating romantic comedy finds Bridget Jones adjusting to an abrupt change from her career-driven single life after realising the staggering news that she is pregnant.

Adding to her anxiety, she is unsure about whether on and off boyfriend Mark Darcy or new American love interest Jack Qwant is the father of her child.

Reviews for the film have rolled in since the release with a majority offering positive commentary.

Kevin Sullivan from Entertainment Weekly offered a flattering appraisal of the movie which suggests the plot will offer hints of hilarity.

"The script contains some genuinely uproarious laughs and is sharper than it needs to be,” he wrote.

The rom-com film was released on September 16 and has attracted a great deal of attention.

Bridget Jones's Baby is expected to out perform the preceding Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason that was released 12 years ago.

The movie starts at 6.30pm and tickets cost $27 per person.

For bookings call 4945 2312 or enquire at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Information sourced from imdb.com.

JONES'S BABY

What: Bridget Jones's Baby cheese and wine night

When: 8 October, 6:30pm

Where: Prosperpine Entertainment Centre

Cost: $27 per person

Tickets: call 4945 2312