Children learning for success

THE new kindergarten at St Catherine's Catholic College on Renwick Rd, Proserpine, will offer a contemporary leading-edge learning environment for children aged between three and five years old.

Opening at the start of 2017, plans are under way to make the new kindergarten a spacious and innovative learning area with ample room for children to discover and explore.

The attraction of St Catherine's Catholic Kindergarten for families will be the opportunity for the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten children to be part of both the St Catherine's P-12 College and parish community.

"The connection between St Catherine's Catholic Kindergarten, College and Parish will provide educators with a great opportunity to support families in the community and, importantly, provide a smoother transition to school and continuity of learning for each child,” Townsville Catholic Education Kindergarten Adviser Lee-Ann Barton said.

All children attending the kindergarten will be part of the school community by visiting the library, local parish church and special school events such as NAIDOC celebrations, fun-runs, sports carnivals, art programs and assemblies.

"There are great educational and social benefits of kindy children participating in the life of the school,” Mrs Barton said.

At St Catherine's Catholic Kindergarten, the children learn the essential literacy and numeracy concepts that build solid foundations for successful life-long learning and readiness for school. A strong focus is placed on building friendships, social skills, resilience and proficiency in oral literacy and numeracy.

All children and staff are supported by specialists such as speech pathologists, disability support personnel, literacy and numeracy coaches.

Supporting the continuity of learning for each child, building positive partnerships with parents and supporting families are vitally important to St Catherine's Catholic Kindergarten.

Enrolling at will give your child the best start to their learning journey and transition to school.