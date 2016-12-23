30°
Christmas dinner is served

Jacob Wilson | 17th Dec 2016 5:00 PM
TRADITIONAL: Sorrentos has something special planned for Christmas dinner.
TRADITIONAL: Sorrentos has something special planned for Christmas dinner. Jacob Wilson

COOKING a traditional family Christmas lunch and dinner can be a chaotic and thankless job.

Luckily, the Whitsundays is home to a wide array of dedicated restaurants committed to offering an authentic Christmas in a family friendly environment, without the drama.

Sorrento Restaurant and Bar is just the place to be, complete with unbeatable views of the gorgeous Abell Point Marina.

Co-owner Petro Istogu said customers had a Christmas lunch menu to look forward to on the day at a cost of $80 per adult and $40 for kids under 12.

Christmas dinner will also be available but will only consist of the normal menu.

Nearby, My Rainbow Cafe is hosting a vintage high tea Christmas party.

Christmas lunch and dinner parties can also be booked.

Tides Restaurant and Bar is decking the halls, offering a Christmas present give-away in addition to their delicious Christmas three-course menu.

For those looking for a Christmas experience on Airlie's Main Street, it will be impossible to walk past Capers on the Esplanade.

Capers offers two-course meals for $44 and a three- course meal for $52 for both lunch and dinner.

Lunch runs from 11.30am to 2pm and dinner begins from 5.30-8.30pm.

Jubilee Tavern promises to have a family friendly atmosphere for local families.

While not offering Christmas dinner, the tavern will be open for Christmas lunch from 11.30-1.30pm.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  abell point marina cannonvale sorrento whitsundays

