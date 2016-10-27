Citizen science plays key role

ON WATCH: Eye on the Reef volunteer Heni Unwin has collected reef data since winter.

EYE on the Reef volunteer Heni Unwin puts her heart and soul into her work.

Every week she collects data analysing fish populations, coral disease, bleaching and water quality from sites in the Whitsundays.

Ms Unwin cited rising water temperatures as one of the issues facing the Great Barrier Reef.

"Because I do it every week, a trend is found and what I have seen since I started in the winter is the water temperature is increasing and the clarity of the water is slowly declining,” she said.

Eye on the Reef data is submitted to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, however there is a limit to how seriously the organisation treats the information, labelled under the umbrella of "citizen science”.

Ms Unwin stressed the importance that should be placed on the hard work people like her delivered.

"I think they should take all the data they get more seriously,” she said.

"We are there every week looking at it and telling them about it.”

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles agreed the future of the Great Barrier Reef "depends on all of us playing our part, from governments through to scientists, tourism operators, landholders and ordinary Australians who care about this incredible natural wonder”.

"We acknowledge the role of tourism operators who work day in and day out on the reef in being our eyes and ears on the ground,” he said.

"The benefit of citizen science programs like the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Eye on the Reef lies not just in the data and information collected but in the shared sense of responsibility and ownership of the reef that it generates.

"This information is very useful and is being used to provide supplementary information to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's scientific monitoring programs out on the reef.”

Dr Miles said the Palaszczuk Government had committed $150,000 to another citizen science project CoralWatch, a non-profit organisation based at the University of Queensland that had developed an easy to use Coral Health Chart and a mobile phone app to make monitoring and reporting the health of the reef something that anyone could do.