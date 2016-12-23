Club Croc revamp to return former glory

MODERN: Club Croc is coming back better than ever in 2017.

CLUB Croc is offering a sneak peek at its new and improved rooms.

Hotel general manager Luke Harley said guests had lots to look forward to.

"They are a complete strip, refit and re-brand, 90% of every room is brand new and modern with a minimalistic design in their old shell,” he said.

Each room will be equipped with new beds, sofa and outdoor furniture, a 50-inch smart TV and new lighting.

From this weekend or early next week, a small inventory of rooms will be available for same day and last minute bookings, with food and beverage facilities unavailable until the grand opening at the end of January.

Mr Harley described Club Croc as the "Mecca” of the region for almost 30 years and expects the resort will attract domestic and international guests.