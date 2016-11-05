28°
Coming together to tackle mental health stigma

Jacob Wilson | 5th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
UNITED: Cr Ron Peterson, Kevin Fancke, Steve Alexander and Adriel Burley.
Jacob Wilson

NEXT week's Community Forum for Suicide Prevention is an opportunity for everyone to become part of the solution.

Whitsunday regional councillor Ron Petterson said the forum was all about bringing the public and community groups together.

"We are trying to create a network of organisations to support each other and cross-share tools,” he said.

"With so many different groups trying to tackle issues like drugs, alcohol, family violence, family breakdown, anxiety and depression they can't do it alone.”

The forum will provide an outlet for police, ambulance, mental health organisations, schools and other organisations to sit down and co-ordinate a united approach.

Cr Petterson said such community-based approaches had proved effective in Townsville, the Burdekin and Mackay.

Whitsunday Crisis & Counselling CEO Steve Alexander said it was important for everyone to come and break down the stigma.

"We want to reach as many people (as possible) in the Whitsundays to give them the skills to handle those difficult conversations,” he said.

The forum will be held on November 8 at the Whitsunday PCYC at 6.30pm.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 24 hour Lifeline hotline on 131144.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  pcyc suicide prevention whitsundays

