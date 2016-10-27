Community Cabinet brings airport into focus

THE Queensland Government and Whitsunday Regional Council reached agreement on the need for international flights from the Whitsunday Coast Airport over the weekend.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the expansion of the Whitsunday Coast airport was a priority of her government.

Mayor Andrew Willcox also said it was important to establish a viable pathway towards international airport status.

"We have undertaken unprecedented business case studies and scenario analysis so that we can deliver long-term sustainable international operations,” he said.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the support of Premier Palaszczuk and her government as we all recognise our airport as not only the key regional economic driver, but also a community asset that supports the Palaszczuk government's focus on jobs and innovation.”

The Whitsunday Regional Council made a total of 16 deputations at Community Cabinet.

Mayor Willcox said he hoped to see progress on a number of fronts.

"I'm hoping for more than one announcement, we have to make hay while the sun shines,” he said.

Council deputations covered issues such as the promotion of local jobs.

Mayor Willcox said it was vitally important for the Whitsundays to get it's fair share of State Government support.

"I think there has been too much of a focus on the south-east corner and not enough in regional Queensland,” he said.

"After all regional Queensland is what feeds the state.”

Whitsunday Regional Council is awaiting feedback on most Community Cabinet deputations.