Community embraces open day

FUN TIME: Charlotte and Cathy Behnck enjoying the Whitsunday Christian College open day on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Christian College hosted its annual open day fair on Saturday with one of the school's biggest events yet.

Rides, food stalls, competitions, exhibitions, helicopter rides and fireworks ensured there were smiles all day.

Whitsunday Christian College acting principal Melissa Hanrahan said it was an opportunity to bring the community together and show people what the school was about.

"We've had amazing support from local businesses and people in our community,” Ms Hanrahan said.

"This is our open day fair and we basically invite the community to come along and look at our school and spend some time together.”

As an example of the support shown by local businesses, the school held a silent auction that included more than $14,000 in donated prizes.

"It's been outstanding - especially for such a small community,” Ms Hanrahan said.

It was also a chance for the students to show off their skills, with performances throughout the day and the Whitsunday Christian College annual art exhibition on display.

There was also a cake and bake competition and a free animal "petting” farm for children to enjoy.

Open day co-ordinator Maree Foote said the event wouldn't have been possible without the help of its major sponsors - Burnups Furniture Court, Angel Signs, Helipad, Doctor 2 You and Whitsunday Foodservice.

"It's because of them we have a lot of free activities on the day,” she said.

"We really just want to thank all the community for their support - it's been absolutely amazing.”

The day was capped off with fireworks and one unlucky teacher getting dunked in mud.

Enrolment information was readily available on the day and Ms Hanrahan said the college could cater for all children.

"We're a small community school that is providing quality education for children with good Christian values to succeed in whatever area they strive at,” she said.

"We want to bring out the best in a child.

"Thank you to everyone who came along and made such a great day.”