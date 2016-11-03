Community kept in the know by Geoscience

SHAKE: The Whitsundays has received its share of earthquakes and aftershocks.

IT WAS just two months ago when a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck approximately 50 kilometres offshore of Bowen and Airlie Beach, shaking the Whitsunday Region - the second largest on record in Queensland.

Since then, the Whitsunday Disaster Management Group (WDMG) has conducted research and planning to ensure the community is prepared in the event of another shock.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said council had worked closely with Geoscience Australia to inform the community on the potential impact and risks associated with earthquakes and tsunamis in our region.

"We have developed a series of Frequently Asked Questions with information provided by Geoscience Australia and we will use this information to inform our future disaster management planning but also to educate the community,” he said.

"The good news from Geoscience Australia is that it would take an earthquake of at least a 6.5 magnitude before tsunamis are even possible.”

Mayor Willcox strongly encouraged residents to visit the council website familiarise themselves with the provided information.

To read the Earthquake FAQ visit www.whitsunday rc.qld.gov. au/Earthquakes.