Community opens big hearts for McHappy day

IT WAS all smiles at Cannonvale Maccas this McHappy Day.

For every Big Mac sold at Mcdonald's stores across Australia today, $2 is donated to Ronald Mcdonald Houses to support sick children and their families.

Customers could also purchase $3 Silly socks, Helping Hands for $2 or make a gold cold donation.

Yet, the generosity of the Whitsunday community didn't stop there.

Owner Michael Muller said he was deeply touched so many of his staff volunteered to contribute to a good cause.

"The greater sense of satisfaction I get out of this is that so many of my staff are willing to donate their time to come to the store today on their day off and help raise money for charity," he said.

Staff members dressed for the occasion, decorating the restaurant and offering face paintings.

Ronald Mcdonald Houses provide accommodation for the families of sick children undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Mr Muller praised the Whitsunday community for turning up in big numbers.

"Every day on McHappy day we always do a record day in sales, so it is great to see the community come in and support the charity."

McHappy day has run for 25 years and aims to raise a record breaking $3.8 million in 2016.