Community rallies behind Marsionis

COME TOGETHER: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Whitsunday Taekwondo master instructor Vicky Gillam drawing the raffle on Saturday for Nick Marsionis.

THE fundraising raffle for Whitsunday man Nick Marsionis came to a close on Saturday with more than $40,000 raised through the community.

Mr Marsionis contracted meningococcal septicaemia in September last year and had his hands and feet amputated.

Mr Marsinois was a keen Whitsunday Taekwondo student and master instructor Vicky Gillam said the community has been behind their fundraising efforts all the way.

"We've had people donating gifts, ringing me up and helping to sell tickets,” she said.

"I know the community has gotten really behind us.

"With the donations coming we should hopefully reach our target of $50,000.”

Ms Gilliam said after recently speaking with her former student, it would still be a long hard road.

"Nick has seen everything we've been doing and wants to thank everyone as well,” she said.

"He was overwhelmed with the support, he said 'I didn't think I knew that many people'.

"He was hoping to get out in January but his healing is not going very well.”

People can still donate via the GoFundMe page 'New Limbs 4 Nick'.