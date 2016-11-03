Community rallies for a special book

SUPPORT: The launch of Billie Kinder's book on Sunday was strongly supported.

THERE was nothing quite like Sunday's launch of Billie Kinder's book.

Hope, put together in memory of the 12-year-old former Whitsunday local who died following an accident with a horse, has now sold 1700 copies.

With barely a dry eye in the house at Airlie's Anchor Bar, a letter from Billie's mum was read out.

"Dave, Charlie and I can't thank you all enough for being here this afternoon.

"The support that our friends and the whole of the Whitsunday community have given us is incredible,” it read.

"Up until losing Billie, I would have to have been the happiest person I've ever met. I never took life for granted and can honestly say that I was totally content with everything I had.

"Then in a blink of an eye, the world turned black and I have become the unhappiest person I've ever met.

"With Billie's words we have been given the gift of viewing this world through her eyes, the eyes of a beautiful caring soul, the eyes of innocence, the eyes of belief and hope. Through her amazing gifts of empathy and insight this book is to inspire and give hope to others. So to... my question of 'what is the point?' I would like to answer with Billie's words through one of her poems - 'hope'.”

To buy the book or donate, visit www.flyhighbillie.com.