Community to shape council waste strategy

"THIS is a throwaway society and we need to re-use everything."

These were the words of Cannonvale resident Dave "Archie" Archer to representatives of Whitsunday Regional Council at their first waste management public display today.

The council is undergoing a consultation period so the Whitsunday community can inform their waste management plan over the next five years.

Public displays are being held at Bowen Centre Point Plaza tomorrow from 11am-3pm and will continue at Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Wednesday from 10am-3pm and Friday from noon to 2pm.

At the Whitsunday Shopping Centre display today, Mr Archer flagged the lack of kerb side recycling in the region as a serious issue.

"(And) we could catch methane from landfill to power generators so the actual rubbish we use could be put back into the grid, but it's not being done," he suggested today.

Waste Services manager Karl Murdoch said community opinions like Mr Archer's could help shape the council's priorities.

"As a result of consultation, we do a report highlighting the most common themes and issues people have and then the strategy will be updated taking into consideration all those comments," he said.

Engagement and Marketing co-ordinator Joanne Hennessy urged all Whitsunday residents to be heard.

"The more people who do the survey the better because it means we get more information and by the end of it we have a better response," she said.

Surveys can also be submitted online until December 2 at http://yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au.