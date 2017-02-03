31°
News

Concerned citizens keep up Airlie fight

Jacob Wilson | 2nd Feb 2017 10:00 AM
WORRIED: Nigel Pemberton, Jo Matthews, Colleen Dodds, Susan Watson and Brent Jones want Airlie to retain its low-rise village atmosphere.
WORRIED: Nigel Pemberton, Jo Matthews, Colleen Dodds, Susan Watson and Brent Jones want Airlie to retain its low-rise village atmosphere. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Airlie Beach town plan has been sent to the State Government for final approval, but a group of residents is fighting to stop it in its tracks.

A group of concerned residents circulated an online petition in January, protesting against increased building heights in Airlie Beach.

The group aims to collect 1000 signatures and has received more than 480 responses to date.

Portside Whitsunday owner Colleen Dodds said she and others supported the petition so people would realise what was at stake.

"What was fought against last year with marches of hundreds of people has actually happened and gone through, only this one is worse,” she said.

If the town plan goes ahead 12-metre building heights could be approved.

This worries the group, particularly regarding the zone around Broadwater Avenue and a proposed development site near the Port of Airlie.

Ms Dodds stressed she was pro-development as long as it was low-rise development.

"People come here because of the village atmosphere,” she said.

"People from Sydney, Melbourne and overseas say if there were high-rises in Airlie Beach, they would go to Brisbane because it will be the same and saves them an airfare.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said a balance could be struck between developing an internationally branded premium hotel and maintaining tourism appeal.

"The reality is we have an extra 130,000 seats arriving into the region this March and April and what I would say is at some point there will be pressure on supply and demand,” he said.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox said the plan was acceptable to most.

"In terms of consultation, by and large most people are happy with it,” he said.

If the Queensland Government approvesthe plan, it will be implemented in mid-2017.

Ms Dodds called on people to sign the petition on change.org - https://www.change.org/p/miwsara-dilgp-qld-gov-au-hon-jackie-trad-please-help-airlie-beach-save-our-views

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  building heights tourism town plan whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Day of mourning for indigenous

Day of mourning for indigenous

Locals call for change of attitude towards Australia Day.

Passion drives Whitsunday man forward

INSPIRING: Byron Smith started his Appointed Transport business on January 31.

Missing one leg won't stop Byron from driving for his dream.

Celebrating a decade of service

PASSIONATE: Four of many staff at Plants Whitsunday, Julie, Matt, Mark and Jenny Stokes.

Plants Whitsunday is celebrating its 10 year birthday

Top five customer service businesses

CUSTOMER SERVICE: Paul Ellis and Paul Richardson from ProTech Whitsundays.

ProTech ofers exceptional customer service.

Local Partners

Is this a portal to another dimension over Lake Proserpine?

Local angler Karen Deller captured the image that depicts a cone shaped cloud over the water the water of the lake.

Day of mourning for indigenous

MINUTE'S SILENCE: A space for mourning on the foreshore on Australia Day.

Locals call for change of attitude towards Australia Day.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

LEGENDARY radio veteran John Laws has angrily hit back at Steve Price, after his fellow shock jock revealed their bitter rivalry on national television.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunnrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 40 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 87 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

The Cheapest Sea View land in Cannonvale

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $95,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 4 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Outstanding Value

5 Polly Crescent, Richmond 4740

House 5 2 4 $595,000

Real opportunity to secure this prime piece of real estate, surrounded by quality homes in the much sought after area of Richmond. Situated on a large 2062 sq m...

Location Perfect.... With Family Living.

36 McCormack Ave, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 Offers from...

The Ultimate family home and so well located in the heart of Rural View . Close proximity to private and state schools and walking distance to the convenient...

FIRST CLASS BEACHFRONT LOCATION

3/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

A great opportunity exists here to secure this upper level unit and start enjoying the blissful tranquillity that's on offer. Capturing the most amazing ocean...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!